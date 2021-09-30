State to expand vaccine mandate, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - The state will likely expand its COVID-19 vaccine mandate beyond hospital and nursing home workers.

Right now, COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for people who work in mental health facilities and some other health care situations.

At this point, people in those jobs need to be vaccinated by October 12 or face weekly testing.

But, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, that could change soon.

Hospitals and nursing homes are regulated by the Department of Health, which is where that vaccine mandate comes from.

Other facilities “are not governed by the Department of Health, so that mandate, those regulations did not cover them,” the governor said.

“That being said, we have been working and continue to be working on regulations that would cover all those services being promulgated from the Office of Mental and other facilities,” Hochul said.

“That is going to happen,” she said.

“People need to be vaccinated, they should know that now,”” Hochul said, “and we’ll have the legal authority to announce that very shortly.”

A mandate for staff at adult care facilities takes effect October 7.

Her remarks came at a briefing in New York City Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.