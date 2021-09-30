Advertisement

Stephen B. Connelly, 81, formerly of Hannawa Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Stephen B. Connelly, 81, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, and formerly of Hannawa Falls, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. Connelly passed away early Thursday morning at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Stephen B. Connelly.

