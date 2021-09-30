Advertisement

Stewart’s Shops plans new store blocks away from one in Watertown

File photo of Stewart's Shops
File photo of Stewart's Shops(WCAX)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops plans a new store on Watertown’s Washington Street, replacing a current store that’s just blocks away.

The convenience store and gas station chain wants build the new store at the corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.

It’ll stretch across 4 lots: 3 in the 700 block of Washington, and 1 on Flower Avenue East.

The lot at 108 Flower Avenue East needs a zoning change. The city planning board will take up the request Tuesday.

“It’s always challenging when you’ve got new development directly abutting residential homes and residential districts. There’s always concerns from the neighbors,” said Michael Lumbis, director, Watertown Planning Department.

This is the beginning of the process. The new store would replace the other Stewart’s on Washington Street near the high school.

Paperwork filed with the city by Stewart’s says the store, opened in 1995, has reached its physical and functional use.

The chain calls it obsolete.

