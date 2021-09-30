Survey: north country access to health care improving

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People’s access to health care in the north country is improving.

That’s according to an annual survey by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

An analyst for the survey says people are receiving health care in new ways, particularly through telemedicine.

“One out of five residents said that telemedicine allowed them to get access to health care that otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to receive. So, we like to see that increased access to care, especially with so many rural areas in this region,” said Megan Donato, analyst, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

Donato says the use of telemedicine has increased 10 percent in the last year, and interest in using modern technology, like online portals and apps, to communicate with doctors has increased in the past couple of years as well.

