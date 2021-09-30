Advertisement

Survey: north country access to health care improving

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization
Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People’s access to health care in the north country is improving.

That’s according to an annual survey by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

An analyst for the survey says people are receiving health care in new ways, particularly through telemedicine.

“One out of five residents said that telemedicine allowed them to get access to health care that otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to receive. So, we like to see that increased access to care, especially with so many rural areas in this region,” said Megan Donato, analyst, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

Donato says the use of telemedicine has increased 10 percent in the last year, and interest in using modern technology, like online portals and apps, to communicate with doctors has increased in the past couple of years as well.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul holds an update on the state's pandemic response.
State to expand vaccine mandate, governor says
John Marraffa
Kinney Drugs names new president
Vaccine Mandate
Here’s how health care vaccination rates look statewide & in north country
Morning Checkup: Community Health Survey
Morning Checkup: Community Health Survey