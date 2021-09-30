Trinity Concert Series - Renowned Quartet Comes to Town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Trinity Concert Series – Rastrelli Cello Quartet

Friday, October 15 at 7 pm at Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown.

The four gentlemen of the Rastrelli Cello Quartet began working together in 2002 and have devoted themselves ever since to exploring and experiencing the cello’s world of sound. They are committed to tradition, but completely uncoupled from the conventional approach, which only serves as a solid foundation. Since then, the ensemble has built up a unique and broad repertoire, the likes of which can’t be found anywhere else.

More information here

Tickets here

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.