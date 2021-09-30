United Way truck pull fundraiser comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York had a truck pull in Canton earlier this month and now it’s Watertown’s turn.

The United Way’s Allison Andrews says the rules have changed this time around.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Teams of up to 10 people will be timed as they pull a truck 40 yards. Originally it was teams of 10 pulling for 20 yards, but that seemed too easy.

The event is at 10 a.m. at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 2.

Renzi Foodservice is loaning the United Way a 55,000-pound tractor-trailer for people to pull.

There will be live music, two food trucks, and a beer garden. Military vehicles, a fire truck, and large farm equipment will be on display.

There are suggested donations of $30 per adult and $20 for kids.

The money will go to the United Way’s ALICE program, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program helps people who live paycheck to paycheck, but don’t qualify for government assistance.

Sign up at unitedway-nny.org/truck-pull or call 315-788-5631. You can also sign up the day of the event.

