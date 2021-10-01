Advertisement

2 new COVID deaths reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death and 82 new cases Friday. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 120. There are 15 people in the hospital because of the virus.

Lewis County had another death due to COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 32. There were 16 new cases. Six people are in the hospital.

Jefferson County reported 51 new cases and 15 hospitalizations.

