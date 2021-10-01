Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Deante Hall

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player at Watertown who’s been chewing up the yardage. His ability on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.

Deante Hall is a talented running back. He had 165 yards rushing on 17 carries and 4 touchdowns in a win over Canton.

For the season, he has 250 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. He’s coming off a spring season where he had 472 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 2 games.

His move from quarterback to running back has paid dividends for the Cyclones.

Deonte is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 1, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

