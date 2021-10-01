Classic Horror Films Double Feature

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Just in time for Halloween.

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Saturday, October 2 at 1:00 pm

We are celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Universal Monsters with a special double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein! Plus, fans will get an exclusive tour of the Universal Studios lot!

The original Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, launched the Hollywood horror genre and defined the iconic look and frightening character of the famed vampire. Towering ominously among the shadows of the Carpathian Mountains, Castle Dracula strikes fear in the hearts of the Transylvanian villagers below. After a naive real estate agent succumbs to the will of Count Dracula, the two head to London where the vampire hopes to stroll among respectable society by day and search for potential victims by night. The inspiration for hundreds of subsequent remakes and adaptations, this classic film directed by Tod Browning, is the signature adaptation of Bram Stoker’s story with its eerie passion, shadowy atmosphere and thrilling cinematography.

An unforgettable masterpiece, the original Frankenstein stars Boris Karloff as the screen’s most tragic and iconic monster in what many consider to be the greatest horror film ever made. Tampering with life and death, Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) pieces together salvaged body parts to bring a human monster to life. The mad scientist’s dreams are shattered by his creation’s violent rage as the monster awakens to a world in which he is unwelcome. Featuring groundbreaking makeup by Jack Pierce, director James Whale’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s masterpiece novel blends themes of horror, isolation and compassion, and remains one of the most shocking movies of all time.

