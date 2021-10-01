Classmate ‘beyond happy’ with indictment of Treyanna Summerville’s mother

GOUVENEUR, New York (WWNY) - An indictment for the murder of Treyanna Summerville is what Alexis Stevens has been waiting over a year for.

She was Summerville’s classmate. The 18-year-old was killed in June 2020, days from their graduation from Gouverneur Central School.

On Thursday, an indictment was handed up by a St. Lawrence County grand jury charging her mother, Lashanna Charlton, with murder and manslaughter.

“I’m just beyond happy that we have the justice we have now,” Stevens said, “knowing that what we were thinking at the beginning was actually true.”

According to the indictment, Charlton subjected her daughter to “prolonged physical abuse” between June 16 and 22, including hitting her in the knee with a hammer, not seeking medical attention for her, and giving her intoxicating amounts of an antihistamine.

Many said there were signs of abuse before that.

“Many, many people in our community were reaching out, saying that they witnessed Trey going through what she was going through,” Stevens said.

Charlton, who was charged in July 2020 with second-degree manslaughter, is currently free on bail.

Her arraignment on the charges in the indictment is scheduled for October 20.

