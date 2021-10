GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - David Desormeaux, 77, passed away on Thursday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Sunday 2-4 pm at Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

