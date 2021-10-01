Advertisement

Dennis J. Gillen, 60, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis J. Gillen, 60, of 242 Ward St., Watertown, NY, passed September 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 19, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of Leonard J. Gillen and Phyllis A. Brooks.

Dennis graduated from Carthage High School in 1979. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1983 and his Master’s Degree in 1987 from SUNY Potsdam.

He began his student teaching at J. William Leary Junior High School in Massena.  In the spring of 1984 he started at Carthage Central School where he taught Chemistry and Biology until 2000.  Dennis then worked for Rent -A -Center from 2001 until 2004, Slack Chemical Co., in Carthage, in the human resource department and as a chemist, in 2018 he retired from Aaron’s Sales & Lease located in the Stateway Plaza where he was a sales manager.

He was a former member of the Carthage Elks Lodge, member of the Carthage Knights of Columbus, former soccer, lacrosse and basketball coach and he refereed soccer and basketball for several years.

Among his survivors are his mother, Phyllis A. Gillen, Watertown; a brother and sister in law, David J. and Sherry Gillen and their two daughters, Miranda and Meagan; his father, Leonard J. Gillen, Carthage.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was Dennis wishes to be cremated and burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Timothy Gardner Jr., of Massena
Mr. Francis I. Leggue, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the comfort of his...
Francis I. Leggue, 77, of Massena
COVID-19 Deaths
2 new COVID deaths reported in region
Candles
Howard N. Paro Jr., 85, of Norfolk

Obituaries

Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, passed away at the...
Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Croghan
Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the Lyme...
Ribbon cut on new school playground
Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while...
James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam
Stephen D. Kelly, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Upstate...
Stephen D. Kelly, 68, of Gouverneur
Candles
Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, of Depauville
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton, died Tuesday, September 28th, at her home where she was...
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton