Dennis J. Gillen, 60, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis J. Gillen, 60, of 242 Ward St., Watertown, NY, passed September 30, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 19, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of Leonard J. Gillen and Phyllis A. Brooks.

Dennis graduated from Carthage High School in 1979. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1983 and his Master’s Degree in 1987 from SUNY Potsdam.

He began his student teaching at J. William Leary Junior High School in Massena. In the spring of 1984 he started at Carthage Central School where he taught Chemistry and Biology until 2000. Dennis then worked for Rent -A -Center from 2001 until 2004, Slack Chemical Co., in Carthage, in the human resource department and as a chemist, in 2018 he retired from Aaron’s Sales & Lease located in the Stateway Plaza where he was a sales manager.

He was a former member of the Carthage Elks Lodge, member of the Carthage Knights of Columbus, former soccer, lacrosse and basketball coach and he refereed soccer and basketball for several years.

Among his survivors are his mother, Phyllis A. Gillen, Watertown; a brother and sister in law, David J. and Sherry Gillen and their two daughters, Miranda and Meagan; his father, Leonard J. Gillen, Carthage.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Dennis wishes to be cremated and burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.