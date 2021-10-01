Advertisement

Donald E. Wells, 71, formerly of DeKalb

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Donald E. Wells, 71, formerly of DeKalb, died on July 25, 2021, at his home in Tombstone, Arizona.(Source: Funeral Home)

TOMBSTONE, Arizona (WWNY) - Donald E. Wells, 71, formerly of DeKalb, died on July 25, 2021, at his home in Tombstone, Arizona, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service on October 9, 2021, 11 am at the Crary Mills Cemetery, Crary Mills for Donald and his wife Amity.

Donald is survived by his brother, James and his wife Donna Wells of Gouverneur, his sisters, Grace Wells of Ogdensburg, Virginia Watson of Gouverneur, several nephews and nieces.

Donald was born on November 23, 1949 in the Town of DeKalb, to the late, Donald and Virginia Piercy Wells.   He graduated from Heuvelton Central High School and served in the Marine Corps.  Donald married Lucy Wells and Johanna Wells both ended in divorce, he married Amity Ruth Gramento on November 23, 1984 in Johnson City, and she predeceased him on April 18, 2018.  Donald was currently a janitor at the Tombstone School.  Donald loved to exercise and go for car rides.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

