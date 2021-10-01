Francis I. Leggue, 77, of Massena

Mr. Francis I. Leggue, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Francis I. Leggue, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Francis was born in Norfolk on July 20, 1944, to the late Ira L. and Flora (Bentley) Leggue and graduated from North Lawrence High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, earning his honorable discharge in 1971.

On June 29, 1980, he married Lorna J. (Monica) Olson in North Lawrence, cultivating their relationship, and raising their family with strength and love.

Francis worked many years for the painter’s union and was a member of the American Legion Post 79 in Massena. He enjoyed hunting and gathering for coffee at the Via Main. In his leisure time he would watch Jeopardy, Westerns, and Golf Tournaments. He cherished all time spent with his family and was always there for anyone in need.

Francis is survived by his daughters, Kim Olson of Brasher Falls, and Debbie (Tim) Votra of Nicholville; son, Jeffrey Olson of Massena; grandchildren, Dawn Ashlaw, Jeremy Olson, Samantha Ryan, Kaitlin Ryan, Karli Olson, and Kyle Dissottle; two great-granddaughters, Alizah and Logan Dissottle; and many nieces and nephews.

A son Joel; sisters, Phyliss Riley, Barbara Beckstead, Theresa Love; brothers Arnold, Roderick, Gerald, Norman, and Duane have all predeceased him.

A Graveside service with Military Honors will be celebrated on Wednesday October 6th at 1:00 PM at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to your local Veterans Association. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.