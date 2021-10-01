Advertisement

Going from chilly to mild

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chill in the air this morning.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s. It becomes milder, though, as temperatures climb into the low 60s under sunny skies.

Rain showers start up overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Rain continues off and on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We stay in the upper 60s on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain.

It will be partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be close to or at 70 both days.

