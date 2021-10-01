Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk this weekend

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Break out your pink. It’s time for the 20th Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk.

Terry Pistolesi is a member of the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund committee. She and country artist Jimmy Charles brought us up to speed on what’s happening for this year’s event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The walk is Saturday, October 2 at Gouverneur Village Park.

Charles writes songs that support cancer survivors. He’ll perform some of them Saturday.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds go to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, which helps people pay for expenses while they’re battling breast or ovarian cancer.

Learn more at gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com. You can also call 315-287-7639.

