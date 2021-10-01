Highlights & score: soccer doubleheader in Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - High school soccer dominated the local sports schedule Thursday night, including a girls’ and boys’ doubleheader in Adams.

A girls’ Frontier League battle kicked off the doubleheader as the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Watertown.

A little under 8 minutes in, South Jeff takes the early lead when Macy Schultz dents the back of the net, putting hthe Lady Spartans on top 1-0.

Late in the first half, the Lady Cyclones looking for the equalizer, but South Jeff goalie Madison Pfleeger makes the diving stop on the Tatum Overton shot.

With South Jeff up 1-0 in the second half, Tatum Overton strikes from in close to knot the score at 1.

This game would go to overtime, where Watertown and South Jeff would end in a 2-2 tie.

In the late contest, the South Jeff boys playing host to Thousand Islands in a Frontier League crossover game.

It’s a battle of the goalies early on.

South Jeff looking to capitalize off the corner kick, but Vikings goalie Morgan Fox makes the save.

Back the other way, it’s Spartans goalie Evan Widrick making the save on the TI attempt.

Late in the first half, it’s still scoreless. Then the Spartans take the lead when Richard Williams tickles twine. The Spartans are up 1-0 at the half.

Alessandro Boroni added a goal and an assist and Jude Cook had 2 assists as South Jeff blanked Thousand Islands 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Beaver River, Sandy Creek – canceled

Girls’ high school soccer

Carthage 2, Beaver River 0

Copenhagen 1, LaFargeville 0

Belleville Henderson 4, Sackets Harbor 3

Watertown 2, South Jefferson 2 (OT)

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 1

Lowville, Indian River – suspended

Lyme 6, Alexandria 1

Tupper Lake, Chateaugay – postponed

Lisbon 2, Edwards-Knox 1

Gouveneur 2, Salmon River 0

Heuvelton 2, Hammond 0

OFA 2, Malone 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Canton 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Madrid-Waddingon 1, St. Lawrence Cerntral 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 4, Carthage 1

South Jefferson 3, Thousand Islands 0

Chateaugay 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, OFA 2

Clifton-Fine 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 103, South Jefferson 77

Indian River 100, Carthage 79

Thousand Islands 50, Beaver river 44

Lowville 97, South Lewis 57

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Watertown 2

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 2

Immaculate Heart 4, Beaver River 1

