Advertisement

Howard N. Paro Jr., 85, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Howard N. Paro Jr., 85, a resident of 59 South Main Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. Paro passed away Thursday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Howard N. Paro Jr.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Timothy Gardner Jr., of Massena
Mr. Francis I. Leggue, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the comfort of his...
Francis I. Leggue, 77, of Massena
COVID-19 Deaths
2 new COVID deaths reported in region
Candles
Dennis J. Gillen, 60, of Watertown

Obituaries

Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, passed away at the...
Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Croghan
Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the Lyme...
Ribbon cut on new school playground
Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while...
James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam
Stephen D. Kelly, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Upstate...
Stephen D. Kelly, 68, of Gouverneur
Candles
Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, of Depauville
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton, died Tuesday, September 28th, at her home where she was...
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton