Howard N. Paro Jr., 85, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Howard N. Paro Jr., 85, a resident of 59 South Main Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Paro passed away Thursday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Howard N. Paro Jr.

