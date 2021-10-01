James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam

Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 9th at 11 am at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, NY with Rev. James Galasinski celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley or to the Unitarian Universalist Church. Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend the service.

James is survived by his wife Melia Rudd; sons Ben (Kim) Rudd and Stuart Rudd; step daughters Ivy Carey and companion Jack Brand, Samantha Carey and companion Rick Sutterly and Jamie Carey and companion Dana LaRue; a brother Lawrence (Marcia) Rudd; sisters Kathleen (Walter) Hobbs and Lucille Luther; grandchildren Lucas, Isaac, Cameron, Calista, Ian, Carey, Isis and Sidney and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. James M. Rudd was born April 30, 1947 in Watertown, NY to the late C. Manfred Rudd and Helen Overton. He was a graduate of Mannsville Central High School. He then attended SUNY Potsdam where he got his teaching degree. He had a marriage to Monica Enslein that ended in divorce. He then was married to Melia Tubolino on May 24, 2002.

James was an elementary school teacher for Massena Central School for over 33 years. In the summer he was a counselor at Brandt Lake for several years. After his retirement from teaching he worked for the CP of the North Country. Early on in his teaching career James was very into the new tech world became it all became common knowledge. He couldn’t wait to try to figure out all the new devices as they were invented.

James was an all around outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, kayaking, skiing and snow shoeing. He was a trumpet player and was a very large supporter of the local arts. He was a volunteer EMT with the Massena Volunteer Rescue Squad and he was very involved with the Unitarian Universalist Church and all of their community programs.

