Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility.

Joseph was born on March 12, 1948 in Hogansburg, son of the late Richard and Mary (Laughing) LaFrance.

Joseph is survived by his first cousins, Martha Lickers, Helen Edwards, Sandra Terrance, Anita Mitchell, Kevin Montour, Michael Montour, Peggy Montour and Anthony Montour, and several other cousins.

Besides his parents Richard and Mary, Joseph was predeceased by his brother Angus LaFrance; his aunts and uncles Thomas and Katherine Montour, and Harriet and James LaFrance; and his cousin Kerry Montour.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Monday 11-2PM where a funeral service will be held at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.