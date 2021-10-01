Advertisement

Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at...
Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility.(Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Cornwall Island Long Term Care Facility.

Joseph was born on March 12, 1948 in Hogansburg, son of the late Richard and Mary (Laughing) LaFrance.

Joseph is survived by his first cousins, Martha Lickers, Helen Edwards, Sandra Terrance, Anita Mitchell, Kevin Montour, Michael Montour, Peggy Montour and Anthony Montour, and several other cousins.

Besides his parents Richard and Mary, Joseph was predeceased by his brother Angus LaFrance; his aunts and uncles Thomas and Katherine Montour, and Harriet and James LaFrance; and his cousin Kerry Montour.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Monday 11-2PM where a funeral service will be held at 2:00PM.  Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the Lyme...
Ribbon cut on new school playground
Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while...
James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam
Stephen D. Kelly, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Upstate...
Stephen D. Kelly, 68, of Gouverneur
Candles
Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, of Depauville
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton, died Tuesday, September 28th, at her home where she was...
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton

Obituaries

City of Ogdensburg
Audit says Ogdensburg’s fiscal health is improving
Candles
David Desormeaux, 77, of Gouverneur
Candles
Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, formerly of Madrid
Candles
Louise E. Annis, 94, formerly of Massena
Candles
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Watertown