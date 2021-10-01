Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Croghan

Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, passed away at the home of her daughter on Friday morning, October 1, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Josephine R. “Josie” Burke, 91, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, passed away at the home of her daughter on Friday morning, October 1, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Martinsburg Cemetery, with Rev. Donald Manfred, pastor, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being made with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

Josie is survived by her daughter, Sharon A. Fuller of Castorland; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Paluck of Boonville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Francis M. “Frank” Burke; her longtime companion, Ray Ortlieb; her son-in-law, Terry J. Fuller; and a brother, Gerald A. Hoch.

Josie was born on May 14, 1930 at home in Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Frances Hoch and attended country school on the Swiss Road and later Lowville Academy. A marriage to Calvin Hoch ended in divorce. Josie was employed at AMF and Kraft Foods of Lowville during the 1960′s and early 1970′s until becoming fulltime at Kraft Foods in 1971. On October 30, 1976, she married Francis M. Burke at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Bernard Christman, pastor, officiating. Josie worked as a machine operator at Kraft until her retirement in 1989.

Josie was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville years ago, and most recently St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary, #6912, Lowville. She enjoyed garage sales, bingo and going to the casino.

