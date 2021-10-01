Advertisement

Judith B. Haas, 79, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WWNY) - Judith B. Haas, 79 formerly of Carthage NY, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 after a long illness, in the comfort of her home with family by her side, under the care of Granite VNA (Concord, NH) Hospice.

Born July 20, 1942, in Gouverneur, NY to the late Doran & Harriet Cole Johnson. She graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1960 and was a longtime resident in the Carthage area, living briefly in Boonville and Rome NY before moving to the Concord, NH area in 2017 to be with family.

Judy had many interests and enjoyed special places such as Wanakena, NY, where many family memories were shared. She also made many friends at the Happy Hollow campground (Lowville, NY) where she enjoyed a dance or two. She loved her Facebook pages where she cultivated many friends and shared many stories, experiences and laughter. She created special pages of interest on Facebook for others to enjoy whether it be beautiful places, or homes and designs that featured nice architectural features.

Another joy Judy had was her deep belief in her God Jehovah and the many wonderful promises He has in store for all mankind, namely to do away with all sickness and death on a restored earth. She was an active member as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed sharing her beliefs with others.

Judy is survived by her children, Scott (Laurie) Thomas – Austin, Texas, Craig (Jaime) Thomas – Concord, NH, Robin Britton – Fort Pierce, Florida, and Chris (Elisabeth) Thomas – Rome, NY. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her sister Sandra Main, her brother Doran Johnson and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Judith is predeceased by her late husband, Walter Haas, her parents, Doran & Harriet Cole Johnson, sisters Nancy Persons and Sharon Slate.

There will be no calling hours or services. A private burial will be held at the Wanakena NY Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

