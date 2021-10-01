Local doctor calls Merck’s experimental COVID pill ‘a reason for hope’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A small red pill could become the latest weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half.

“This will be an important step to have an oral treatment against COVID,” said Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, Samaritan Family Health Network. “Any time we get another medication or another treatment for COVID, because this is a moving target, it’s a reason for hope.”

Merck said it will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize the pill’s use. A decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come within weeks after that, and the drug, if it gets the okay, could be distributed quickly soon afterward.

Though Wetterhahn says it’s less effective than monoclonal antibody therapy, which is administered by IV or injections, it’s an easier pill to swallow. And it may be more accessible.

“It’s always nice to have another way to go. Even if its not as potent, it’s still nice to have those options,” he said.

Dr. Wetterhahn reiterates this news does not mean you shouldn’t get vaccinated.

“The danger is people will think, ‘I don’t need to be vaccinated because I can just take this antiviral pill,’ when it’s really 50 percent effective. So really, it’s a coin toss. Is it really worth your health on a coin toss?”

The federal government has already committed to purchasing nearly 2 million doses of the drug if it’s authorized by the FDA. If it is, it will be the first oral pill for COVID-19. Companies such as Pfizer are studying similar drugs. Those results could be out in the coming weeks or months.

