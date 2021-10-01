Louise E. Annis, 94, formerly of Massena

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The family of Louise E. Annis, age 94, formerly of Massena, NY are saddened to announce her passing late Thursday afternoon (September 30, 2021) at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home where she had been a resident since 2016. The family will be honoring her wishes as there will be no public calling hours or services. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

