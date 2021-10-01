Advertisement

Louise E. Annis, 94, formerly of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The family of Louise E. Annis, age 94, formerly of Massena, NY are saddened to announce her passing late Thursday afternoon (September 30, 2021) at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home where she had been a resident since 2016. The family will be honoring her wishes as there will be no public calling hours or services. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the Lyme...
Ribbon cut on new school playground
Mr. James M. Rudd, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away at his residence on September 30th while...
James M. Rudd, 74, of Potsdam
Stephen D. Kelly, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Upstate...
Stephen D. Kelly, 68, of Gouverneur
Candles
Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, of Depauville
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton, died Tuesday, September 28th, at her home where she was...
Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton

Obituaries

City of Ogdensburg
Audit says Ogdensburg’s fiscal health is improving
Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at...
Joseph LaFrance, 73, of Akwesasne
Candles
David Desormeaux, 77, of Gouverneur
Candles
Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, formerly of Madrid
Candles
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Watertown