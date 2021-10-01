Marjorie B. Baker, 94, of Adams Center

Marjorie B. Baker, 94, Adams Center passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since August 27, 2019. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie B. Baker, 94, Adams Center passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since August 27, 2019.

Marjorie was born August 26, 1927, daughter of Howard and Alta Beadle Baker. She was a graduate of Dexter High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. She moved to California where she was a dietician at Camp Pendleton Medical Center and also ran her own lawn care business in Oceanside, CA. She then returned to Adams Center. She worked for NY Telephone as a telephone operator, retiring as Chief Operator. Marjorie was of the Methodist faith and a former member of Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed word seeks, playing cards, collected nutcrackers, traveling, and loved her pets. She was the life of the party at her beloved family gatherings.

Marjorie is survived by her two sisters, Shirley M. Connell, Adams Center and Elsie Stewart and husband Bob, VT and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her two brothers, David and Charles Baker, and her two sisters, Gertrude Barr and Hazel Mellon.

A graveside service will be held at Dexter Cemetery on Wednesday, October 6, at 1 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Marjorie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

