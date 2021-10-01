Advertisement

Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.(Source: KPHO/KTVT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say helicopter crashed and burned after it collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport.

Both occupants of the helicopter died.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport.

McClimans and a fire department spokesman confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed.

News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or field near the airport’s southern boundary.

No one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashanna Charlton
Mother indicted on murder charge in death of Treyanna Summerville
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
File photo of Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops plans new store blocks away from one in Watertown
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected

Latest News

A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
Beachfront property wrongly taken from Black family returned 100 years later
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub