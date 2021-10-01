Officer accused of damaging car resigns

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena police officer accused of purposely damaging a suspect’s car has resigned.

Video of then-Officer Brandon Huckle was posted on Facebook by the car owner’s lawyer. It happened during a search in March.

Mayor Timothy Ahlfeld says Huckle resigned in early August. That ends a disciplinary proceeding. He had been suspended since shortly after the incident.

He still faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.

Ahlfeld said Huckle’s position will be filled and he continues to have 100 percent confidence in the department.

“They’re the most professional staff I’ve ever been around in my life,” he said.

Along with other recent hires, the new one should bring the police department up to its full complement of officers.

