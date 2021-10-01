Advertisement

Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s latest campus crime data shows the university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.

With new data released Friday, the school says over 170 total instances of rape and over 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, mostly from an investigation and related lawsuits against OSU.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them. The university has reached settlements with over 230 survivors.

A judge recently dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits. Those plaintiffs plan appeals. And still more cases are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashanna Charlton
Mother indicted on murder charge in death of Treyanna Summerville
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
File photo of Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops plans new store blocks away from one in Watertown
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake ending manufacturing operations in Watertown, 125 jobs affected

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
COVID cases are falling, but US on brink of 700,000 dead
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought...
Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden vows to ‘get it done’ as talks drag on $3.5T plan
Biden on Capitol Hill as Democrats scrabble
Mr. Francis I. Leggue, 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the comfort of his...
Francis I. Leggue, 77, of Massena