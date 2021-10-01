Advertisement

Pauline M. Tyndall, 90, formerly of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Pauline M. Tyndall, age 90, formerly of State Highway 345 Madrid, passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center late Thursday evening (September 30, 2021). The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with a full obituary to follow.

