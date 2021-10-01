Advertisement

Questions, concerns raised about new Stewart’s

Sign on a Stewart's Shop in Watertown. Stewart's wants to build as new store on Washington Street in the city.
Sign on a Stewart's Shop in Watertown. Stewart's wants to build as new store on Washington Street in the city.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not everyone is happy with plans for a new Stewart’s Shop in the 700 block off Washington Street in Watertown.

The company wants to replace its existing store at 1226 Washington Street with a more modern, larger store.

The new convenience store and gas station would be built on three adjoining parcels of land on Washington Street - 703, 707 and 715 Washington - and would also use the land at 108 Flower Avenue East, one house in from Washington Street.

Right now, Flower Avenue East is zoned for single family homes and apartments. A zoning change from “Residence B” to “Neighborhood Business” would be required for the Stewart’s to be built.

“Now you’re starting to move down side residential streets, you’re talking about changing from “Residence B” to “Neighborhood Business.” So I have concerns with that, and I have had neighbors approach me and discuss those concerns,” Mayor Jeff Smith said Friday.

“People bought homes on a side street that was zoned “Residence B” for a specific reason, as opposed to what Washington Street really has become over the past two or three decades,” Smith said.

A Stewarts corporate official pointed out Friday that the city’s own planners have concluded a zoning change for the store would be “in harmony” with the city’s master plan.

Smith said he hasn’t made up his mind yet about the project, which will likely end up in front of the city council eventually.

Neither has council member Lisa Ruggiero.

“If residents have concerns, then I will be concerned. If residents are ok with it, then chances are I’ll be ok with it,” she said Friday.

Ruggiero said one resident has come forward with a health concern.

“Her main concern is that gas stations, gas tanks and so forth are known to emit a certain volume of benzene, I believe it is, they’re cancer causing materials and so she’s very concerned since she will be living next door,” Ruggiero said.

The neighbor, Maryellen Blevins, said Friday that benzene has been linked to a couple of different kinds of cancer, and that gas stations emit the stuff all the time, whether it’s when someone is gassing up their vehicle, or the gas station itself is getting a supply of fuel.

Blevins said she has two children, and she doesn’t want them exposed to the gas station’s fumes.

