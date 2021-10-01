Reading and Discussion - James Baldwin

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Reading and Discussion Series – James Baldwin

Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historic site’s ‘Lieutenant’s House’, 504 W Main St, Watertown, NY 13601, USA

Thursdays October 7, 14, 21, 28

6:30pm to 8pm

At the Union Hotel building corner West Main and Ray Sts. (ADA accessible, ample parking, masks required)

Series books:

Baldwin: Early Novels and Stories: Go Tell It on the Mountain, Giovanni’s Room, Another Country, Going to Meet the Man

Baldwin: Collected Essays: Notes of a Native Son, Nobody Knows My Name, The Fire Next Time, No Name in the Street, The Devil Finds Work, Other Essays

First assigned reading for Thursday October 7th “Sonny’s Blues” a classic short story taught at most colleges and universities.

Series facilitators are Jefferson Community College Assistant Professor of History Josh Canale and the college’s former President and history instructor Dr. John Deans

Borrow the series two books:

At the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historic site’s ‘Lieutenant’s House’ 504 W. Main St.

Saturdays through Oct. 9th - 10am to 4:30pm

Or call for a weekday appointment

Register – space is limited:

Call 315-646-3634 or email Constance.barone@parks.ny.gov

Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site

Box 27

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

315-646-3634, fax 315-646-1203

