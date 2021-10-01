Reading and Discussion - James Baldwin
Literature Discussions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Reading and Discussion Series – James Baldwin
Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historic site’s ‘Lieutenant’s House’, 504 W Main St, Watertown, NY 13601, USA
Thursdays October 7, 14, 21, 28
6:30pm to 8pm
At the Union Hotel building corner West Main and Ray Sts. (ADA accessible, ample parking, masks required)
Series books:
Baldwin: Early Novels and Stories: Go Tell It on the Mountain, Giovanni’s Room, Another Country, Going to Meet the Man
Baldwin: Collected Essays: Notes of a Native Son, Nobody Knows My Name, The Fire Next Time, No Name in the Street, The Devil Finds Work, Other Essays
First assigned reading for Thursday October 7th “Sonny’s Blues” a classic short story taught at most colleges and universities.
Series facilitators are Jefferson Community College Assistant Professor of History Josh Canale and the college’s former President and history instructor Dr. John Deans
Borrow the series two books:
At the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historic site’s ‘Lieutenant’s House’ 504 W. Main St.
Saturdays through Oct. 9th - 10am to 4:30pm
Or call for a weekday appointment
Register – space is limited:
Call 315-646-3634 or email Constance.barone@parks.ny.gov
Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site
Box 27
Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
315-646-3634, fax 315-646-1203
