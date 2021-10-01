Red & Black hope for repeat performance against Syracuse this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are getting prepared for their Empire Football League playoff game this Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The local semipro football team is looking for a repeat performance against a familiar foe.

The Red & Black clinched the top seed in the EFL playoffs by beating Syracuse 33-14 two weeks ago.

Now the two teams meet again, this time in the semifinals at the fairgrounds Saturday night.

The Red & Black forced the Smash to give up the ball a handful of times in the game.

Meanwhile, the offense was able to capitalize on Syracuse’s miscues and put 33 points on the board.

The Red & Black offense is looking for more of the same this Saturday.

Quarterback Kalon Jeter was making like Houdini in escaping the pass rush and making big plays for the Red & Black.

Watch the video to hear from defensive coordinator Nate Bryant and offensive coordinator Jerry Levine. You can also hear from head coach George Ashcraft, who talks about the advantages of having home field advantage.

The Red & Black host the Syracuse Smash Saturday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.