Ribbon cut on new school playground

Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the Lyme Central School District's new playground.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - It’s a project years in the making at Lyme Central School.

Administrators, staff and elementary students came together for a ribbon cutting of the district’s new playground.

The $300,000 project was paid for by taxpayers and through the school budget.

Superintendent Cammy Morrison played a role in getting the project off the ground.

“Our students have, just like every student in the country, has been through so much in regard to the restrictions with COVID and to be able to have them run and play and play together as kids on our playground is very exciting,” she said.

The playground was also dedicated in Morrison’s name. School staff wanted to show their appreciation for her 30 years of service to the district.

