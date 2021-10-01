Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, of Depauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Samuel G. Forkey II, 52, passed away September 29th, at Samaritan Center, where he was a patient for three days.

Calling hours will be from 2-6pm on Sunday, October 3rd, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. The Funeral will be private at the family’s convenience. Entombment will be at Mark Haven Cemetery Forkey Mausoleum.

Sam was born October 29th, 1968, in Watertown, the son of Samuel G. and Iona Abrams Forkey. He was educated in Clayton schools, and graduated from High School in Campbell, Texas.

On May 30th, 1987, he married Teresa Riddle in Campbell, Texas.

After his parents bought the former Carl Frink Farm, Sam and his brothers run the farm for over 16 years. After his parent’s deaths, his brother Kevin bought the farm and opened Forkey’s Auto and Boat Storage, where Sam worked for 15 years. He was most recently employed at G.W. White’s Lumber in Clayton.

Sam’s main hobbies where his love of cars, hot rods, and anything Mopar. He also enjoyed going boating on the river.

Surviving besides his wife, Teresa, are two daughters, Amber and her companion, John Foresman, and Ashley, both of Depauville; four brothers, John (Jack) and his wife Wenda of Depauville, Max of Nebraska, Lee of Depauville, and Kevin and his companion Michelle Calhoun, also of Depauville; two sisters, Annette (Kerwin) Black of Campbell, Texas, and Sheila (John) Heidmiller of Masa, Arizona; nieces and nephews.

One brother Mark predeceased him in 1973, in Texas.

The Forkey family would like to thank the people at Samaritan Medical Center for their care and attention given to Sam during his stay there. Sam’s wishes were to help people after his death through organ donation.

Donations can be made in his name to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.

