Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Vickie Sue Wilson, 63, of Clayton, died Tuesday, September 28th, at her home where she was under the care of her family. She had been in ill health.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with a burial to be held in Clayton Cemetery.

Vickie was born June 30th, 1958, in Watertown, the daughter of George and Bettie Conklin Wilson. She graduated from area schools.

She worked a variety of different jobs, including bartending, she was a Mason Tender on Fort Drum, and was also a flag person for various construction companies in the area.

Vickie was a fighter after having so many surgeries and was a soldier. She would do anything and everything for anyone, and was always the life of the party. Her favorite past time was going to Potters Beach, where she always had a great time.

Surviving is one daughter, Diana (Felix) Rodriguez of Clayton; five sisters, Jackie (Bob) Garnsey, April Robinson, Georgia (James) Garnsey, Kathie Littlefield, and Tracie (Tim) Bond, all of Clayton; nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Melinda Calzada, who has helped throughout the years and especially during her illness, it is appreciated by Vickie’s family.

Donations can be made in her name to the charity of ones choice.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

