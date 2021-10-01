Wastewater tests warn of spike in COVID cases

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Carthage and West Carthage wastewater tests hit very high levels of COVID, meaning more coronavirus cases are coming to those communities.

In reports released this week, the Watertown and the twin villages wastewater plants both had the highest rankings of COVID, based on a scale by Quadrant Biosciences.

Jefferson County Public Health officials say these reports warn us that the county will soon see a spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Officials say this is an opportunity for hospitals and businesses to get ready.

“We still have a problem here. It’s bearing out in the numbers we’re seeing in terms of positive cases, people in the hospital. What this is telling us is that were going to continue to see that in the next two weeks,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Steve Jennings.

Health officials say this underscores the need for people to get vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health has clinics each week, and you can go to your local pharmacy.

