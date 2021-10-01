Watertown man, his mother, facing federal charges in Jan. 6th Capitol riot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man and his mother were arraigned in federal court in Syracuse Friday, to answer to charges accusing them of taking part in the January 6th riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rafael Rondon, 23, and Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, are facing seven charges, including one felony and six misdemeanors. They are:

- Theft of Government Property (misdemeanor)

- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding (felony)

- Entering/Remaining a Restricted Building (misdemeanor)

- Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building (misdemeanor)

- Entering/Remaining the Gallery of Congress (misdemeanor)

- Entering/Remaining in Certain Rooms of Capitol Building (misdemeanor)

- Disorderly Conduct in Capitol Building (misdemeanor)

Rondon and his mother were released pending further court proceedings.

The Huffington Post reports the Rondons were numbers 224 and 225 on the FBI’s list of suspects linked to the January 6th riot. The website reports Rafael Rondon and his mother were caught on camera in various locations within the Capitol Building, including the rotunda, the gallery of the Senate, and inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Help the #FBI capture the rest of the individuals who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you have information regarding this participant. When you leave a tip, refer to photo 224. pic.twitter.com/qvU7PoVjoM — FBI (@FBI) February 14, 2021

The Huffington Post reports that video from inside Speaker Pelosi’s office shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon disconnecting a laptop from attached wires. Another person then grabbed the computer.

The #FBI is still seeking information about the people involved in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD4WEy3 to submit a tip that references photo 225. pic.twitter.com/5wz0fdZ6fe — FBI (@FBI) February 15, 2021

We’re attempting to contact the Rondons for comment. So far, we’ve heard nothing back.

Separately, Rafael Rondon was arraigned in federal court on an indictment that accuses him of keeping an unregistered sawed-off shotgun at his residence, a charge that, if found guilty, could mean ten years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

