Woman stumbles upon 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A woman from California picked up a shiny gem during a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

What Noreen Wredberg didn’t realize at the time, is that she had found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond – the largest diamond discovered at the Murfreesboro park this year, according to KAIT.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” she said.

Wredberg’s husband took the stone to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification. Park staff told him he was in possession of a very large yellow diamond.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color,’” said Park Superintendent Caleb Howell. “Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color.”

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said the Wredbergs picked the perfect day to hunt diamonds, explaining that many visitors surface search for diamonds after it rains.

“The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight,” Cox said.

Keeping with park tradition, Wredberg named her special gem “Lucy’s Diamond” in honor of her husband’s kitten.

“The name is sentimental to us,” she said. “Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond.”

