Advertisement

Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday

Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.
Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.

Watertown First and local businesses arranged for a day of beers, food, and music.

Boots Brewing, the Crystal Restaurant, and Spokes put on an Oktoberfest celebration.

Then at the J.B. Wise parking lot, a food truck event.

But the most visible attraction was the big boot in the middle of Public Square.

The L.L. Bean boot-mobile made an appearance as a pop-up shop.

It would be a size 708 if someone wanted to wear it.

All around the shoe-nanigans, customers could buy L.L. Bean merchandise, including boots that are a more reasonable size and fit.

“The reactions we’ve had just being in town with the boot for a couple of days have been toe-tally awesome! Everybody has been honking, waving, smiling, and we know we’ve been bringing joy to people with the boot and they have a lot of fun coming out to the pop-up shop,” said Molly swindall, L.L. Bean Experiential Marketing Specialist.

If you missed the boot Saturday, you have a chance to come see it Sunday!

It will be on Watertown’s Public Square from 10 AM - 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021
Watertown man, his mother, facing federal charges in Jan. 6th Capitol riot
Wastewater treatment plant
Wastewater tests warn of spike in COVID cases
The teen pictured above going into St. Lawrence County Court spent more than a month in the ER.
Why children are being held in hospital’s ER for days, even weeks
Then-Massena police Officer Brandon Huckle was caught on video damaging a suspect's car during...
Officer accused of damaging car resigns
Sign on a Stewart's Shop in Watertown. Stewart's wants to build as new store on Washington...
Questions, concerns raised about new Stewart’s

Latest News

A new addition to Downtown Watertown is paying homage to the inventions of the area.
New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions
With a heave and a ho, community members tugged along a good cause at the Alex T. Duffy...
Pulling for United Way at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
A late West Stockholm fire chief will be honored at the 40th annual National Fallen...
Late West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert White honored nationally this weekend
For the 20th year, Gouverneur streets were flooded with pink for the annual Breast Cancer Walk.
A lap to raise awareness at Gouverneur’s 20th annual Breast Cancer Walk