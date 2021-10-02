Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.

Watertown First and local businesses arranged for a day of beers, food, and music.

Boots Brewing, the Crystal Restaurant, and Spokes put on an Oktoberfest celebration.

Then at the J.B. Wise parking lot, a food truck event.

But the most visible attraction was the big boot in the middle of Public Square.

The L.L. Bean boot-mobile made an appearance as a pop-up shop.

It would be a size 708 if someone wanted to wear it.

All around the shoe-nanigans, customers could buy L.L. Bean merchandise, including boots that are a more reasonable size and fit.

“The reactions we’ve had just being in town with the boot for a couple of days have been toe-tally awesome! Everybody has been honking, waving, smiling, and we know we’ve been bringing joy to people with the boot and they have a lot of fun coming out to the pop-up shop,” said Molly swindall, L.L. Bean Experiential Marketing Specialist.

If you missed the boot Saturday, you have a chance to come see it Sunday!

It will be on Watertown’s Public Square from 10 AM - 5 PM.

