Advertisement

Ceylon E. Foster, 73, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Ceylon E. Foster, 73, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, in the comfort of his home...
Mr. Ceylon E. Foster, 73, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and family.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Ceylon E. Foster, 73, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 7th at 11:00 AM at West Stockholm Cemetery with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating.

Ceylon was born on December 11, 1947, in Kirkland, NY, to the late Ceylon M. and Nellie (Wilmont) Foster and graduated from Potsdam High School. On March 20, 1971, he married Muriel Turner at the West Stockholm United Methodist Church.

For 21 dedicated years Ceylon drove truck for BC Sanitation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and any type of gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Muriel; son Jeff Foster and his wife Carrie of Lawrence; grandchildren, Barbara Foster, and Kyle Foster; siblings, Leo and Sue, Wayne and Brynn, Randy and Rita, Gary and Crystal, Steve and Linda, Kerry and Kathy, Shirly and Milo, and many nieces and nephews.

A brother Joseph and sisters Charlene Foster and Sharon Mitchell predeceased him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Rallying for women’s rights, people in Watertown join national movement.
A lap to raise awareness at Gouverneur’s 20th annual Breast Cancer Walk
Late West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert White honored nationally this weekend
New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions

Obituaries

Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday
Members of the North Country hit the streets in Watertown to protest rights for women as dozens...
Rallying for women’s rights, people in Watertown join national movement.
Candles
Ronald James Frank, 80, of Canton
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Academy Street, Watertown, passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at...
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Watertown
Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, at...
Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown
Joyce Shoff, age 85, of Ogdensburg, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn...
Joyce Shoff, 85, of Ogdensburg