Ceylon E. Foster, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Ceylon E. Foster, 73, passed away on Friday October 1, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 7th at 11:00 AM at West Stockholm Cemetery with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating.

Ceylon was born on December 11, 1947, in Kirkland, NY, to the late Ceylon M. and Nellie (Wilmont) Foster and graduated from Potsdam High School. On March 20, 1971, he married Muriel Turner at the West Stockholm United Methodist Church.

For 21 dedicated years Ceylon drove truck for BC Sanitation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and any type of gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Muriel; son Jeff Foster and his wife Carrie of Lawrence; grandchildren, Barbara Foster, and Kyle Foster; siblings, Leo and Sue, Wayne and Brynn, Randy and Rita, Gary and Crystal, Steve and Linda, Kerry and Kathy, Shirly and Milo, and many nieces and nephews.

A brother Joseph and sisters Charlene Foster and Sharon Mitchell predeceased him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

