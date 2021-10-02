Advertisement

Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.

Ernie was born in Watertown July 1, 1943, son of Ernest A. and Dorothy H. (Denny) Dennee. He was a 1962 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and attended JCC. He entered the US Air Force on July 25, 1962 and was honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class on July 22, 1966.

Marriages to Iris A. Rogers and Corrine B. Tucker ended in divorce.

Ernie worked at NY Airbrake for 38 years: 36 as a Machine Operator, Class 7 and 2 years as a Supervisor, retiring in March 2003. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He was a member of Cape Vincent American Legion Post 832 and Watertown Elks Lodge 496. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and especially spending time with his buddies in Cape Vincent.

Ernest is survived by his two children, Stephanie L. Dennee and Kyle A. Dennee and wife Carly, all of Greeley, CO; four grandchildren, Ashton, Ayse, Jaydn, and Kenya; great grandson, Matthias; two sisters, Sandra L. Faylo, Watertown and  Diane C. Hanlon and husband William, Adams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 8, at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be Tuesday, October 12, at 10 AM with military honors. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Ernest’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

