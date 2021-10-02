Advertisement

Friday night Croghan rollover leads to DWI arrest

Crash
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan man is arrested after a rollover crash Friday night.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Gary D. Genito III was driving a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta on Erie Canal Road.

Deputies say he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the vehicle.

Genito was later found at his house where deputies say they smelled alcohol on Genito and that he had bloodshot eyes. They also say he failed sobriety tests following the encounter.

Genito was taken to the Public Safety Building where he registered a 0.11% Blood Alcohol Content.

He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several other uniform traffic tickets.

Genito was released with appearance tickets to return to the Town of Croghan Court at a later date.

