Friday Sports: Emotional first game back for Carthage Football after team’s loss

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It was an emotional night in Carthage as the Comets played their first game after the death of JV football player Tyler Christman almost 2 weeks ago.

Comets players donned Christman’s number on their helmets and the team carried out a banner in remembrance of Tyler.

Before the game, the clock was set to 12:27, Tyler’s football number and his favorite number, and the crowd observed a moment of silence.

The Comets carrying that emotion into the game. Carter Kempney gets the scoring going as he finds an opening down the sideline for the 52 yard touchdown run. Score: 6-0.

Then it was Lincoln Escudero finding a hole in the middle of the line and taking it to the house: Carthage up 12-0.

Carthage beats Fulton 54-19.

In Section 3 football from Whitesboro, the Warriors hosted Indian River.

Indian River was up 14-12 in the 3rd quarter when Rowan Marsell takes the pitch and scores: 22-12 Indian River.

Whitesboro looking to rally, but ReShawn Prince comes up with the pick. Indian River beats Whitesboro 28-12.

In Section 3 football from Adams, South Jeff hosted Homer.

In the 2nd quarter, the score was 14-0 Homer when Samuel Sorenon takes it in from 8 yards out: 21-0 Trojans.

Then it was David Morse breaking several tackles, taking it 40 yards for the touchdown: 28-0 Homer. Homer goes on to beat South Jeff 61-6.

In Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted Mount Markham.

The Red Raiders strike first in the 1st Quarter as Elijah Engelhart takes it in on the keeper: 6-0 Red Raiders.

Mount Markham ties it up when Jordan Dietz goes in from a couple of yards out, tying the game at 6.

With the score 12-6 Mount Markham, Hayden Beyer breaks it outside and goes 37 yards down the sidelines for the score, 12 all.

Lowville beats Mount Markham 58-19.

In Cape Vincent, an 8 man football contest as the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted Bishop Grimes.

In the 1st quarter, the score was 8-6 Bishop Grimes when Karmelo McKelvin takes it in from 13 yards out: 16-6 Bishop Grimes.

Back come the Vikings as Jack Ludlow hits Dylan Aznoe in the back of the endzone. T.I. down 16-12.

Still in the 1st it’s the same combo as Ludlow connects with Aznoe for the score: 22-20 Vikings. T.I. beats Bishop Grimes 78-74.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Fulton 19, Carthage 54

Mount Markham 19, Lowville 58

Homer 61, South Jeff 6

Indian River 28, Whitesboro 12

Bishop Grimes 74, Thousand Islands 78

Boys’ HS Soccer

Copenhagen 2, Sackets Harbor 3

Lowville 0, Indian River 1

General Brown 3, Beaver River 1

Belleville Henderson 5, Lyme 2

St. Regis Falls 1, Brushton Moira 3

Lisbon 2, Edwards Knox 0

Salmon River 6, Gouverneur 0

Harrisville 2, Hermon DeKalb 1

Canton 0, Madrid Waddington 3

OFA 4, Malone 0

Potsdam 0, Massena 3

Parishville Hopkinton 2, Colton Pierrepont 4

Girls’ HS Soccer

Cincinnatus 1, General Brown 2

Camden 1, Carthage 0

Men’s College Soccer

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY New Paltz 3

Women’s College Soccer

SUNY New Paltz 2, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s Hockey

Syracuse 1, St. Lawrence 4

Women’s Volleyball

St. Lawrence 0, Clarkson 3

Buffalo State 1, SUNY Potsdam 3

HS Volleyball

Tupper Lake 2, Gouverneur 3

Massena 2, Potsdam 3

Chateaugay 0, Canton 3

Girls’ HS Swimming

St. Lawrence C. 112, Gouverneur 56

OFA 58, Canton 112

Malone 51, Massena 42

Girls’ Section 3 Tennis

Carthage 2, Indian River 3

VVS 2, South Jeff 3

