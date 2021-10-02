Gary L. Ward, 74, of Watertown

Gary L. Ward, 74, of Academy Street, Watertown, passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary L. Ward, 74, of Academy Street, Watertown, passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Gary was born July 19, 1947, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, a son of Eldred Wagoner Ward and Walter Ward. Gary moved around a lot throughout his life due to his father’s career as a road construction worker. Due to the constant relocation of his father’s job, Gary would often attend three different school districts within one year. When Gary was in 4thgrade, his family relocated to Watertown, NY, which would prove to be his last move. Gary was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1967.

Gary married Kathryn H. Connolly of Watertown, NY at Holy Family church in 1968.

Gary was known for his hard work and dedication. As a teenager, he worked as a machinist at the old Sicard and Black & Clawson Factory. He then went on to become a police officer for the City of Watertown Police Department in 1969, where he had accomplished many admirable achievements and the respect of those within the police force, as well as those throughout the community. During his time at the police force, he also worked part time as a bus driver. Following his retirement as a Lieutenant from the Watertown Police Department, he worked part time as a security guard at the Social Security Office.

When Gary was finally retired, he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, whom he loved more than anything. He also loved to putter around the house. Gary had several hobbies that he thoroughly enjoyed, including; lawn care, carpentry, hunting, fishing, computers, reading, drawing, and going to the gym.

Gary was a member of the Watertown Police PBA and the Eagles Club. He was a Life Member of the Northside Improvement League and YMCA.

Besides his wife, Kathy, Gary is survived by his children, Tracey L. Fish and husband Adam, of Fort Edward, NY; Gary C. Ward (Chris) and wife Tracey, of Deferiet, NY; Sarah K. Bacon and husband Chris, of Colorado Springs, CO. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a half-brother, Lawrence Ward of Dexter, and a half-sister, Brenda (Allen) Ward of Ballston Lake.

Gary is predeceased by his Father, Mother, and a grandchild, Jordan.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 4 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home, Father John M. “Mickey” Demo officiating. Burial will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

