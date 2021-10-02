Advertisement

Graveside Service: Benjamin M. Cole, 30, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Benjamin M. Cole will be held in St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay on Saturday, October 9, at 11 AM.

Ben, 30, died June 21, 2020 at his home in Alexandria Bay. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ben’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Ronald James Frank, 80, of Canton
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Academy Street, Watertown, passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021 at...
Gary L. Ward, 74, of Watertown
Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, at...
Ernest R. Dennee, 78, of Watertown
Joyce Shoff, age 85, of Ogdensburg, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn...
Joyce Shoff, 85, of Ogdensburg
Terry A. Holmes, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Salem VA Medical Center...
Terry A. Holmes, 74, of Edwards

Obituaries

Steve passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Home.
Stephen B. Connelly, 81, of Hannawa Falls
A new addition to Downtown Watertown is paying homage to the inventions of the area.
New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions
With a heave and a ho, community members tugged along a good cause at the Alex T. Duffy...
Pulling for United Way at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds
Downtown Watertown was hopping with things to do Saturday.
Beers, brats, and boots all found in Downtown Watertown Saturday
A late West Stockholm fire chief will be honored at the 40th annual National Fallen...
Late West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert White honored nationally this weekend