Graveside Service: Benjamin M. Cole, 30, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Benjamin M. Cole will be held in St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay on Saturday, October 9, at 11 AM.

Ben, 30, died June 21, 2020 at his home in Alexandria Bay. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ben’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

