Joyce Shoff, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Shoff, age 85, of Ogdensburg, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to LaPoint Adult Home, Claxton Hepburn ICU staff and Dr. Manosvi Jaitly.

There will be a private graveside service held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Joyce was born on April 14, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Elton and Florence (Weaver) Dodds. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1953. After graduation, she started her work career as a telephone operator, and went on to work as a car saleswoman, food service provider at local restaurants and SLU. She worked for McAdam Cheese and Corning Glass. But most notably, she graduated from Reisch College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa in 1970. She went on to be called Joyce Hamilton, the Lady Auctioneer, being the first and only lady auctioneer in the north country at that time. She enjoyed many types of auctions, her favorite being a good antique household auction. She was a collector of antiques and her most prized was her collection of carnival glass.

A first marriage ended in divorce. In 1978, she met and married the love of her life, Eddie I. Shoff. They moved to Marysville, Washington, where she sold real estate. After their retirement they returned to the north country, first living in Gouverneur, then Ogdensburg, NY.

Surviving are her five children, Christine (Newell) Helvie of Castle Rock, CO, Jody Hamilton and his companion Sharlene Wells, Martha (Peter) Burt and Janet Hamilton all of Old Dekalb, NY and Elaine (Harry) Dupry of Keeseville, NY and a step son, Steven Shoff of Vermont. Nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Janice Dodds and many nieces, nephews and cousins, and Boda Shoff her beloved feline companion.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Eddie, her brother Roger Dodds and nephew David Dodds.

