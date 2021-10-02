A lap to raise awareness at Gouverneur’s 20th annual Breast Cancer Walk

Advertisement

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - For the 20th year, Gouverneur streets were flooded with pink for the annual Breast Cancer Walk.

Hundreds came out to support those affected by the illness and to raise awareness and funds for a cure.

After taking a loop around the village, there was live music. They were songs about cancer survivors.

All of the donations earned are going to the Breast Cancer Fund which helps families pay for healthcare expenses related to breast or ovarian cancer treatment.

