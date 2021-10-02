Advertisement

Late West Stockholm Fire Chief Robert White honored nationally this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A late West Stockholm fire chief will be honored at the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

Robert White died in the line of duty in December 2019 while at a structure fire in the Town of Potsdam.

Now, his family will gather in Emmitsburg, Maryland to see his name, along with 214 others, added to a plaque at the national memorial.

Then, on Tuesday, the West Stockholm Fire Department will go to Albany to see Chief White’s name also appear on the New York State Memorial.

Fire Chief Torey Russell says the honor is well deserved and White was a wonderful mentor to both the fire department and the community.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will live-stream Saturday night’s candlelit service and Sunday’ national memorial service. You can watch both here.

