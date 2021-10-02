New Watertown mural showcases area’s inventions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new addition to Downtown Watertown is paying homage to the inventions of the area.

During the Riverwalk Art Festival at Veterans Memorial Park, a massive mural was unveiled.

It was created by Eliza Page of St. Lawrence County, and shows the many inventions that have come from Watertown, like the Little Tree Car Fresheners, safety pins, and brown paper lunch bags.

The painting was made as a paint-by number, and throughout the summer about 100 people contributed to it.

This mural is the first of many. The Downtown Art Committee hopes to fill the entire 500 foot space with art.

“We got two artists who have submitted proposals. We’re trying to be selective about who we choose, we’re trying to go with people who are local to the North Country, we’re also working with local colleges and reaching out to high school art programs, and community groups as well to get them to put art up on the wall,” said Joseph Wessner, Watertown Downtown Business Association President.

Wessner says organizers chose Veterans Memorial Park because, for one, it’s a huge space and can promote tourism, but also to show veterans what they were fighting for: all the beloved pieces of home that they protected in the service.

