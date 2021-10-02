Advertisement

Pulling for United Way at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds

By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a heave and a ho, community members tugged along a good cause at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Saturday.

The United Way of Northern New York hosted a truck pull fundraiser where teams of ten tugged a 55 thousand pound Renzi’s truck full of canned pineapples.

The goal was to pull the truck 40 yards in the quickest time. With awards going home to the groups who could complete it the fastest.

One group to come out and flex some muscles was members from Carthage Area Hospital.

“I think just pulling together as a team and getting that momentum just started, once it got going we were well on our way. The hospital has always been a great supporter of United Way, we really value these things that they do for the community as they value the same values that the hospital has,” said Mark Decilles, the truck pull team captain for Carthage Area Hospital.

Everyone who pulled had to make a donation to participate, with all of the proceeds going to the United Way’s Alice Program, which helps families who live paycheck to paycheck but don’t qualify for government assistance.

